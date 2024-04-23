Q1 2024 Dime Community Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Stuart Lubow - Dime Community Bancshares Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director



Thank you, Marvin, and thank you all for joining us this morning for our first-quarter earnings call. With me today is Avi Reddy, our CFO.



Dime has begun 2024 on solid footing and on a positive growth trajectory. In the first quarter, we grew core deposits by 19% on an annual basis, paid down our Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings by 41%, maintained solid asset quality, increased or risk-based capital ratios, prudently managed expenses, and importantly saw our net interest margin expand in the month of March versus year end and January levels.



We have been active on the hiring front, and since the