Q1 2024 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Briana, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Alicia Charity. Alicia, you may begin.



Alicia A. Charity - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Ameriprise Financial's first quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO; and Walter Berman, Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we'd be happy to take your questions.



Turning to our earnings presentation materials that are available on our website, on Slide 2, you will see a discussion of forward-looking statements. Specifically, during the call, you will hear references to various non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide insight into the company's operations. Reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers to their respective GAAP numbers can be found in today's materials and on our website.



Some statements that we make on this call may