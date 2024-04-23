Apr 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners LP First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristin Rose, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thank you, Drew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2024 combined financial results conference call for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners.



With me this morning, John Ketchum, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextEra Energy; Kirk Crews, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NextEra Energy; Rebecca Kujawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of NextEra Energy Resources; and Mark Hickson, Executive Vice President of NextEra Energy, all of whom are also officers of NextEra Energy Partners; as well as Armando Pimentel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Power & Light Company. John will provide some opening