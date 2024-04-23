Q1 2024 JetBlue Airways Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is James. I'd like to welcome everyone to the JetBlue Airways First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded at this time, all participants are on a listen only mode. I'd now like to turn the call over to JetBlue's Director of Investor Relations, Krish Patel. Please go ahead, sir.



Koosh Patel - JetBlue Airways Corp - Director of Investor Relations



Thanks, James. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. This morning, we issued our earnings release and a presentation that we will reference during this call. All of those documents are available on our website at investor dot jetblue.com and on the SEC's website at www.SEC.gov.



In New York to discuss our results are Joanna Garrity, our Chief Executive Officer, Marty St. George, our President, and Ursula Hurley, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A is Dave Clark, our former Head of Revenue and Planning and newly