Q1 2024 MSCI Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MSCI First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Jeremy Ulan, Head of Investors Relations and Treasurer. You may begin.



Jeremy Harris Ulan - MSCI Inc. - Head of IR & Treasurer



Thank you. Good day, and welcome to the MSCI First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our results for the first quarter of 2024. This press release, along with an earnings presentation and brief quarterly update are available on our website, msci.com, under the Investor Relations tab.



Let me remind you that this call contains forward-looking statements, which are governed by the language on the second slide of today's presentation. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, are based on current expectations and current economic conditions and are subject to risks and