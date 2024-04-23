Q1 2024 Crane Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Feldman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Tax. Please, go ahead.



Jason D. Feldman - Crane Company - Senior VP of IR, Treasury & Tax



Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. On our call this morning, we have Max Mitchell, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Maue, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll start off our call with a few prepared remarks, after which we will respond to questions.



Just a reminder that the comments we make on this call may include some forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language at the bottom of our earnings release and also in our annual report, 10-K and subsequent filings pertaining to forward-looking statements.



Also during the call, we will be using some non-GAAP numbers, which are