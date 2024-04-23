Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Crane Company First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Feldman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury and Tax. Please, go ahead.
Jason D. Feldman - Crane Company - Senior VP of IR, Treasury & Tax
Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. On our call this morning, we have Max Mitchell, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Maue, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'll start off our call with a few prepared remarks, after which we will respond to questions.
Just a reminder that the comments we make on this call may include some forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language at the bottom of our earnings release and also in our annual report, 10-K and subsequent filings pertaining to forward-looking statements.
Also during the call, we will be using some non-GAAP numbers, which are
Q1 2024 Crane Co Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...