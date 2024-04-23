Q1 2024 Community Bank System Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Dimitar Karaivanov - Community Bank System Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Nick, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Community Bank System Q1 2024 earnings call this quarter was a good illustration of the benefit of our diversified financial model. Our market-sensitive recurring fee income businesses showcase their strength and fully offset margin pressure in our banking business.