Q1 2024 Hawaiian Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jay Schaefer - Hawaiian Holdings Inc - Vice President & Treasurer



With me in Honolulu are Peter Ingram, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brent Overbeek, Chief Revenue Officer, and Shannon open, al-Qa Chief Financial Officer. Peter will provide an overview of our performance. Brent will discuss revenue and Shannon will discuss costs and the balance sheet.