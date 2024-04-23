Q1 2024 Canadian National Railway Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Julianne, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tracy Robinson, CN's President and Chief Executive Officer. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Robinson.



Tracy A. Robinson - Canadian National Railway Company - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Julianne, and good afternoon, everyone. We're here in Memphis today. We've had our Board meetings over the past 2 days and have had an opportunity to spend some time visiting our local facilities. Now we did a prerecording of our prepared remarks over the weekend. But before we play those remarks, we received some very sad news today about the loss of one of our engineering employees.



Early this morning, there was a motor vehicle accident in British Columbia. A semi-truck collided with the CN engineering vehicle with 2 employees on board. We are deeply saddened that one of our CN family, (inaudible) suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident and died at the scene. The other employee traveling in the