Q1 2024 Hanmi Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024

Ben Brockovich - Hanmi Financial Corp - Investor Relations



This afternoon, Hanmi issued its earnings release and quarterly supplemental side slide presentation to accompany today's call.



I'm here today with Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation; Anthony Kim, Chief Banking Officer; and Ron Santarosa, Chief Financial Officer. Bonnie will begin today's call with an overview. Anthony will discuss loan and deposit activities. Ron will provide details of our financial performance, and then Bonnie will provide closing