Q1 2024 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. And I am in Andover with Phil Davies, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, is joining the call from Washington DC, ahead of the upcoming Patent Infringement trial before the International Trade Commission.



After the market's closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the three months ending March 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website,