Q2 2024 Visa Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Visa's Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Jennifer Como, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Como, you may begin.



Jennifer Como - Visa Inc. - Head of IR



Thanks, Holly. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Visa's Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining us today are Ryan McInerney, Visa's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Suh, Visa's Chief Financial Officer.



This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.visa.com. A replay will be archived on our site for 30 days. A slide deck containing financial and statistical highlights have been posted on our IR website.



Let me also remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors. Additional