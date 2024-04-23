Q1 2024 Tesla Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Martin Viecha - Tesla, Inc. - Senior Director for IR



Our Q1 results were announced at about 3:00 p.m. Central Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast. During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Actual events and results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC.



But before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?



Elon R. Musk - Tesla, Inc. - Technoking of Tesla, CEO & Director



Thanks, Martin. To recap, in Q1, we navigated several unforeseen challenges as well as the ramp of the updated Model 3 in Fremont. As we all have seen, the EV adoption rate globally is under pressure and a lot of other auto manufacturers are pulling back on EVs