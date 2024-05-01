Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software, has seen a recent insider transaction according to a new SEC filing. EVP & Chief Accounting Officer Sundeep Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company on April 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC filing, which provides a detailed account of the insider's stock sale. Sundeep Reddy has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 3,367 shares and making no purchases of Salesforce Inc stock during that period. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling at the company. The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 363 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspectives on the stock's valuation or their personal portfolio management strategies. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $273.15, giving the company a substantial market cap of $268.38 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 65.88, which is above the industry median of 26.615. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its industry peers. The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), which is an intrinsic value estimate. With a current price of $273.15 and a GF Value of $247.53, Salesforce Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to this metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insider views the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

