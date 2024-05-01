Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial), a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, announced that Director H. Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock on April 22, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $100.09 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $1,000,900. This sale has adjusted H. Stitzer's holdings in the company, which over the past year, have seen a total of 20,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 61 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The stock's market cap stands at $4.498 billion, with a price-earnings ratio of 6.80. This ratio is below both the industry median of 17.58 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers. Signet Jewelers Ltd's current price of $100.09, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $78.43, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

