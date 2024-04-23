GE Aerospace (GE) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Soaring Profits and Strategic Expansions

GE Aerospace reports a robust first quarter with significant growth in revenue, profits, and strategic initiatives including a massive share buyback program.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $32 billion, with 70% from aftermarket services.
  • Operating Profit: $1.5 billion, up 24%, margins increased to 19.1%.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.82, more than triple year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $1.7 billion, doubled year-over-year.
  • Orders: Grew 34%, both in Commercial Engines & Services and Defense & Propulsion Technologies.
  • Profit Guidance: Raised to $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion for the year.
  • Dividend: Initiated at $0.28 per quarter, a 250% increase.
  • Share Buyback: Announced a $15 billion program.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the updated LEAP delivery guidance now, 10%-15%, down from 20%-25%? Is that constraint on the supplier side? Is that Boeing taking down their schedule?
A: H. Lawrence Culp, Chairman & CEO of General Electric, explained that the change is aligned with customer needs and emphasized the importance of maintaining safety and quality in manufacturing and deployment.

Q: Can you discuss the significant increase in orders in Commercial Engines & Services and Defense Propulsion & Technologies?
A: Rahul Ghai, Senior VP & CFO of General Electric, attributed the increase primarily to volume growth, with pricing also contributing positively across the board.

Q: With Q1 margins at 19%, 150 bps above the prior guide, can you revisit the factors impacting this?
A: Rahul Ghai discussed various factors including LEAP's lower unit volume and GE9X consistency, highlighting the impact of pricing, spare parts sales, and customer mix on the margin expansion.

Q: How does the ramp-up issue with LEAP potentially affect the CFM shop visit peak previously estimated at 2025?
A: H. Lawrence Culp noted that challenges with LEAP ramp-up might positively impact the aftermarket, potentially delaying the CFM shop visit peak, benefiting from sustained demand and lower retirements.

Q: What are the expectations for shop visit growth given the constraints in supply chain and internal productivity?
A: H. Lawrence Culp expressed confidence in meeting the guidance for shop visit growth, acknowledging ongoing operational challenges but also noting improvements and a strong start to Q2.

Q: Can you elaborate on the $650 million investment and its expected benefits, particularly regarding additive manufacturing?
A: H. Lawrence Culp described the investment as enhancing the domestic footprint and preparing for capacity expansions, with a focus on technologies like additive manufacturing to meet future demands efficiently.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.