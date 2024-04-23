Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some perspective on PepsiCo's strong international performance over the last few quarters and its sustainability moving forward?

A: Ramon Luis Laguarta, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo, highlighted the company's satisfaction with its international performance, attributing it to strategic investments in both snacks and beverages across various markets. He emphasized ongoing efforts to scale businesses in populous and profitable growth markets, leveraging strong innovation and local market understanding. Laguarta expressed confidence in the continued growth and profitability of PepsiCo's international segment, which is already a significant part of the company's future growth strategy.

Q: What are the key factors affecting Frito-Lay's operating margins, and what are the expectations for margin expansion?

A: James T. Caulfield, Executive VP & CFO, explained that Frito-Lay's Q1 profit was impacted by high growth in the previous year and investment timing. He indicated a gradual improvement in margins is expected, emphasizing the importance of reinvesting in the business to sustain growth. CEO Ramon Laguarta added that the strategic goal for Frito-Lay is to grow the salty savory category and increase market share, which would positively impact overall PepsiCo margins.

Q: How are Gatorade and Mountain Dew performing, especially with the observed volume weaknesses?

A: CEO Ramon Laguarta addressed concerns about Gatorade and Mountain Dew, noting that both brands gained market share in their categories during Q1. He mentioned weather impacts on Gatorade but reassured that strategic investments and operational improvements are expected to stabilize and enhance performance. The successful launch of Baja Blast as a permanent flavor has also positively impacted Mountain Dew by attracting new consumers.

Q: Can you discuss the strategic adjustments being made in the PBNA segment to improve profitability?

A: Ramon Laguarta explained that PBNA is focusing on deemphasizing less profitable product and package combinations and enhancing revenue management to deliver a more precise consumer value proposition. These strategies are part of ongoing efforts to ensure profitable growth by optimizing the portfolio and making targeted investments.

Q: What is the current state of consumer behavior in snacks, and how is PepsiCo adapting to recent changes in commodity prices, particularly oil?

A: CEO Ramon Laguarta described the global consumer as resilient, supported by low unemployment and rising wages. He noted particular caution among Chinese consumers and budget-conscious behavior among lower-income U.S. consumers. CFO James T. Caulfield added that PepsiCo's commodity outlook remains stable due to diversified sourcing and forward purchasing strategies, which help manage inflation effectively.

Q: Could you provide an update on the CELSIUS agreement and PepsiCo's broader energy drink strategy?

A: Ramon Laguarta confirmed the strength of the partnership with CELSIUS, emphasizing its strategic alignment and benefits for both companies. He highlighted the role of the partnership in enhancing PepsiCo's distribution scale, particularly in channels requiring higher volumes, and reiterated the company's commitment to growing within the profitable energy drink category.

