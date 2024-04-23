Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the factors behind the improved margins this quarter and the expected margin trends for the rest of the year?

A: (Sam A. Samad - Executive VP & CFO) The improved margins were primarily due to a decrease in COVID-related revenues, which were partially offset by base volume growth and productivity improvements. The consumer initiated testing business also expanded operating margins. For the rest of the year, expect normal seasonality with a step up in Q2, consistent margins in Q2 and Q3, and a step down in Q4.

Q: How did Q1 performance compare to internal expectations, and why was there only a slight increase in EPS guidance despite beating consensus?

A: (Sam A. Samad - Executive VP & CFO) Q1 results exceeded both external and internal expectations. The guidance increase was conservative, reflecting strong base business utilization in Q1 but anticipating a return to more normal utilization levels in the remaining quarters.

Q: Can you provide details on the scope and financial implications of the FDA's proposed rule on laboratory developed tests (LDT)?

A: (James E. Davis - Chairman, CEO & President) The final rule's details are still pending, but Quest is prepared, leveraging its strong quality management system. The rule aligns with regulated device codes, and while it introduces some gaps with current CLIA guidelines, it is not expected to impact 2024 earnings.

Q: What is the expected contribution from M&A to total volume, and how does it affect the guidance?

A: (James E. Davis - Chairman, CEO & President) M&A contributed 60 basis points to total volume in Q1. The guidance includes only announced or closed acquisitions. Any additional acquisitions will be factored into the guidance as they occur.

Q: How is the advanced diagnostics segment performing, particularly with new developments like Alzheimer's tests and the Haystack acquisition?

A: (James E. Davis - Chairman, CEO & President) The segment is performing well, with strong growth in brain health and women's health. The Alzheimer's portfolio is expanding, and the Haystack MRD test is progressing positively, with a national launch planned later this year.

Q: What are the dynamics of organic volume growth and its impact on margin expansion?

A: (Sam A. Samad - Executive VP & CFO) Organic volume growth is expected to be slightly below mid-single digits for the rest of the year, driving productivity and margin improvement. The mix of advanced diagnostics tests also supports profitability.

