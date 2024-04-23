Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the contribution margins associated with the USPS contract?

A: Carol B. Tomé, CEO of UPS, explained that the USPS air cargo business will be margin and EPS accretive from the first year, leveraging UPS's integrated network and regional gateways to optimize operations without significant new investments, such as purchasing new aircraft.

Q: What are the expectations for volume growth from Q1 to Q2, and how does it relate to the broader market conditions?

A: Brian O. Newman, CFO of UPS, mentioned that they expect marginal volume growth from Q1 to Q2, which is an improvement over typical trends. He highlighted the role of the Fit to Serve program in driving cost savings and improving EBIT, alongside anticipated improvements in volume and revenue in the latter half of the year.

Q: How are you managing international margins, and what was the impact of one-time items on these margins?

A: Carol B. Tomé noted that excluding a one-time revenue data mart cleanup, international margins would have been 17%. She emphasized effective cost management and expected international business margins to be in the high teens.

Q: Could you discuss the actions taken in Q1 to improve productivity and efficiency, particularly in relation to labor and operational adjustments?

A: Carol B. Tomé highlighted several productivity improvements, including better safety metrics, reduced turnover, and enhanced operational efficiency through technology and process optimization, which have led to record productivity levels.

Q: What is the strategy behind the increased focus on SMBs, and how is the Digital Access Program (DAP) performing?

A: Carol B. Tomé discussed UPS's strategy to grow its U.S. SMB volume penetration to 40%, using tools like the newly launched Fastlane solution within DAP to optimize rates and target volume growth. She noted that DAP revenue grew by 3% year-over-year and is expected to generate over $3 billion in 2024.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected financial impact and operational integration of the USPS air cargo business into UPS's network?

A: Brian O. Newman explained that the integration of USPS air cargo is expected to be accretive to both consolidated and U.S. domestic operating margins. The majority of the volume will fit within UPS's current U.S. domestic daytime flight operations, leveraging existing assets and optimizing network costs.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.