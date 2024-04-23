Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Robust Financial Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 10% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 10% compared to the previous year.
  • Rental Rate Growth: Rose by 5% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Benefited from operating leverage, improving by 70 basis points year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Impacted by 27% higher interest expenses and an increased effective tax rate by 910 basis points.
  • Fleet Investment: Total fleet now valued at $6.4 billion, with specialty fleet making up approximately 24%.
  • Acquisitions and Greenfields: Spent $148 million on four acquisitions, adding 11 locations; opened four new greenfield locations.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $92 million in the first quarter.
  • Dividend: Announced a 5% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.665 per share for 2024.
  • Corporate Credit Rating: Upgraded by S&P to BB.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the supply and demand dynamics in the industry, particularly in relation to the rental PPI released by the government?
A: Lawrence Silber, President and CEO of Herc Rentals, mentioned that they do not focus on the rental PPI as it is volatile and not representative of local market conditions on rate and pricing.

Q: With the fleet up by 10% and rate up by 5%, is there any indication of market weakness or loss of business due to higher rates?
A: Lawrence Silber explained that they do not attribute any business loss to rate increases or pricing strategies. He emphasized the normalization of business seasonality to pre-COVID levels.

Q: Regarding the large trench shoring acquisition, can you discuss the qualities of this business and how the valuation compares to usual multiples?
A: Aaron Birnbaum, COO of Herc Rentals, highlighted that the acquisition is viewed favorably due to its specialty nature, which typically commands a higher multiple, though specific financial details were not disclosed.

Q: How does the growth outlook for local customers compare with the company's overall growth projections?
A: Lawrence Silber noted that local market activities are stable with mid-single digit growth, supported by large reshoring and mega projects, aligning with the industry's broader growth narrative.

Q: Can you update us on the capital allocation plan for the year, particularly changes in equipment availability?
A: Lawrence Silber responded that equipment supply has generally improved, with most categories now available as needed, which supports their strategic fleet management.

Q: What is the anticipated timeline and use of proceeds for the potential sale of the Cinelease business?
A: Aaron Birnbaum explained that they are in the process of negotiations and due diligence, expecting to complete the sale within the year. Proceeds are planned to be used to reduce debt and support the company's capital allocation strategy.

