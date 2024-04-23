Release Date: April 23, 2024

Positive Points

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH, Financial) reported a strong revenue growth of over 12% in the first quarter, reflecting solid execution and dedication of its team.

Patient satisfaction remains high at 93%, with a Net Promoter Score of 76.2, indicating strong performance in patient care despite challenges.

The company successfully managed the impact of the Change Healthcare cybersecurity incident, maintaining patient care and minimizing disruption.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) demonstrated resilience and agility by quickly developing workarounds during the Change Healthcare incident, which helped maintain operations and strengthen relationships with referral sources.

The company's balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, allowing it to weather the storm without needing to draw upon credit facilities.

Negative Points

The Change Healthcare cybersecurity incident caused significant operational disruptions and inefficiencies, impacting the company's ability to transmit claims and affecting cash flow.

Gross profit was negatively impacted by supply chain disruptions and higher input costs, particularly affecting certain acute drugs and compounding inputs.

The incident with Change Healthcare led to a temporary increase in manual processes and alternative tools, which may continue to cause inefficiencies.

Despite overall strong performance, the gross margin was negatively impacted by the revenue mix, with newer chronic therapies launched over the last year carrying lower initial gross margins.

The company faced challenges in patient registration and revenue cycle operations due to the annual complexity of health plan switches and the additional burden of the cybersecurity incident.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Change Healthcare incident on gross profit and how you see it progressing throughout the year?

A: Michael Shapiro, CFO: The gross margin was negatively impacted by the Change Healthcare incident, among other factors. We expect these challenges to continue into Q2 but anticipate more meaningful gross profit growth in the second half of the year as we resolve these issues.

Q: Are there opportunities for market share gains or acquisitions given the current challenges?

A: John Rademacher, CEO: The agility shown by our team during these challenges has strengthened our market position, potentially opening up opportunities for market share gains and strategic acquisitions.

Q: What is the expected timeline for resolving the inefficiencies caused by the Change Healthcare incident?

A: John Rademacher, CEO: We are making progress daily and expect to continue seeing improvements through Q2 and possibly into Q3. We aim to fully recover by the end of the year.

Q: How will the gross profit be impacted by new therapies and supply chain disruptions?

A: Michael Shapiro, CFO: New therapies, particularly those with lower initial gross margins, and ongoing supply chain disruptions are currently impacting gross profit. However, we expect to manage these effectively and see improved margins over time.

Q: Can you provide an update on the use of ambulatory infusion suites and their capacity utilization?

A: John Rademacher, CEO: We continue to expand our ambulatory infusion suites, with some facilities now operating at or above 50% capacity. These facilities enhance patient satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Q: What are the plans for capital deployment, particularly concerning share repurchases and acquisitions?

A: Michael Shapiro, CFO: Following a temporary pause due to the Change Healthcare incident, we plan to resume our capital deployment strategy, balancing between accretive acquisitions and share repurchases, depending on our recovery and cash flow improvement.

