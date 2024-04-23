Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: With the new NII collection approval for the second quarter, could you give us a sense of what the magnitude of expansion you're expecting throughout this year? Should it mean a stable rate environment?

A: (Paul Langdale, CFO) We expect to notch some meaningful NIM expansion over the next few quarters as we continue to reprice earning assets upwards. Earning asset yields should continue to expand at an accelerating pace, and with stable deposit costs, we should get close to where we expected to be at the end of the year on the last call.

Q: Is the expectation that deposit costs have already peaked?

A: (Paul Langdale, CFO) Yes, we were able to run off some of the brokered funds and excess liquidity during the quarter. This should benefit us more meaningfully on the deposit cost side in the second quarter.

Q: How much of the expected loan growth for the year do you anticipate will come from commercial real estate, given current concentration levels?

A: (David Brooks, CEO) We expect a balanced growth with C&I, particularly energy, gaining traction. We've focused on hiring in C&I and SBA lending, which should yield new production starting in the second quarter. We anticipate low to mid-single digit loan growth in the first quarter, potentially increasing as the year progresses.

Q: Can you discuss the margin outlook and the expected asset repricing dynamics for the remainder of the year?

A: (Paul Langdale, CFO) We see an acceleration in earning asset yield pickup due to loans maturing and being able to reprice upwards. We expect to price up loans reliably by about 300 basis points on average, which will be a significant tailwind for NIM expansion for the remainder of the year.

Q: What are your expectations for deposit cost stabilization and the impact of potential rate cuts?

A: (Paul Langdale, CFO) We expect to control deposit costs more effectively as we grow core deposits and run off higher-cost wholesale funding. The production from the field should help manage these costs down, even if rates remain higher for longer.

Q: How do you see the potential for M&A activity given the current economic environment?

A: (David Brooks, CEO) The industry is likely to continue consolidating, and while higher long-term rates may not be helpful, thoughtful discussions about partnerships are ongoing. We are actively participating in discussions and believe that the right opportunities will emerge over time.

