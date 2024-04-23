Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Discover how Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST) achieved significant growth and strategic milestones in the first quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Net Income: $12.1 million for Q1 2024, up 23.13% from the previous quarter.
  • Return on Average Assets: 0.80% for Q1 2024.
  • Return on Average Equity: 7.54% for Q1 2024.
  • Equity to Assets Ratio: 10.51% for Q1 2024, up from 10.17% in Q1 2023.
  • Book Value Per Share: $34.12 as of March 31, 2024, a 5.6% increase year-over-year.
  • Average Loans: Grew 5.2% to $5 billion in Q1 2024, an all-time high.
  • Total Deposits: $5.4 billion as of March 31, 2024, a slight increase from the end of 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $36.6 million for Q1 2024, down $10.4 million from Q1 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.44% for Q1 2024, down 77 basis points from Q1 2023.
  • Non-Interest Income: Increased, with Wealth Management assets under management at approximately $1 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Non-Interest Expense: $24.8 million for Q1 2024, down $4 million from the prior quarter.
  • Loan Portfolio Growth: Total loans grew $206 million or 4.3% year-over-year to just over $5 billion.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $18.3 million as of quarter end, down from $19.2 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $20.6 million, down from $21 million a year ago.
  • Net Charge-Offs: $42,000 net recovery for the quarter.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans: Remained flat at 0.98% for the quarter.
  • Coverage Ratio: 269% as of March, up from 244% a year ago.
Release Date: April 23, 2024

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: First, Scot, you mentioned the backlog at the end of the quarter was similar to the end of the year. However, it seems that the second quarter is usually the strongest quarter for loan growth. We've seen that in the last couple of years. Obviously, the spring and home buying season is a real thing. I mean, based on what you're seeing in the market, despite the backlog being similar, would you expect the second quarter to again show similar growth trends to what we've seen in the last couple of years?
A: (Scot Salvador - Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking of TrustCo and Trustco Bank) Yes, the second quarter normally builds upon the first quarter, which is typically the slowest for net growth. Recent activity has picked up, which should translate to increased backlog and benefit us as we move forward.

Q: Okay. Great. And then do you have handy just the amount of normal amortization that you would see in the mortgage portfolio in a given quarter?
A: (Scot Salvador - Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking of TrustCo and Trustco Bank) It's roughly $15 million to $20 million, probably around $17 million to $18 million per month.

Q: If we do see loan growth pick up a little bit in the second quarter, a couple of percent, would the expectation be to fund that with deposit promotions? Or would you fund it with cash on hand?
A: (Robert McCormick - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of TrustCo and Trustco Bank) That would be a good problem to have. We could step up and do more promotions to grow deposits or use the excess cash we have on the balance sheet.

Q: Can you just give us a little more color? You mentioned that you're lowering the rate on time deposits. Would that be time deposits, as they mature, you're able to actually lower the rate on them?
A: (Robert McCormick - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of TrustCo and Trustco Bank) Yes, we're attempting to price to retain those accounts at maturity, working with our customers to hopefully retain them. Based on the current rate environment, we are probably close to the peak of time deposit rates.

Q: And then can you just give us a little bit more color? Maybe I missed it in the prepared remarks, but salaries and benefits dropped pretty dramatically, caused you to beat that expense guide pretty meaningfully in the first quarter. Can you just talk about how you found that additional savings and what really drove that?
A: (Michael Ozimek - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of TrustCo and Trustco Bank) About $600,000 of the savings was related to being able to take down some of the incentive comp accruals due to lower production from the prior year. Additionally, some liability-based awards get revalued at the end of every quarter, which also contributed to a downward adjustment.

Q: Okay. So those are things that you would expect not to recur into that 26.9% to 27.4%, that's where you expect to be in the second, third and fourth quarter?
A: (Michael Ozimek - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of TrustCo and Trustco Bank) Correct. That $1 million will load back into the second quarter, and that's a conservative number. It could be a little high, but correct.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.