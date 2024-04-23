Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key assumptions in the EV margin outlook for positive contribution margins this year and positive overall margins next year?

A: (Paul A. Jacobson - Executive VP & CFO) The improvement is primarily driven by scale benefits, which account for about 60% of the 60 basis point improvement expected. The remainder is split between trims, launches, and material cost reductions. The company has seen significant reductions in battery costs, contributing to a $12,000 year-over-year cost reduction in the LYRIQ model.

Q: Can GM maintain its EV production targets if consumer demand does not meet expectations?

A: (Mary T. Barra - Chairman & CEO) GM will not build vehicles just to meet production numbers. The company aims to be responsive to customer demand but believes it will achieve its target range of 200,000 to 300,000 EVs based on the strength of its product lineup. GM has the flexibility to adjust production as needed, including the capability to build both ICE and EVs in the same plants.

Q: How is GM addressing the competitive EV pricing environment, and are further price adjustments anticipated?

A: (Paul A. Jacobson - Executive VP & CFO) GM has observed strong retail demand for its EVs, despite overall softness in fleet sales. The company has adjusted EV pricing, which has been well received, and does not anticipate further pricing actions to achieve its sales targets. GM's EVs offer competitive design, performance, range, and value, which are expected to support sales volumes.

Q: What is GM's strategy for the Chinese market given the increased competition and shift towards EVs?

A: (Mary T. Barra - Chairman & CEO) GM is committed to the Chinese market and plans to introduce several new NEVs and PHEVs. The company is repositioning existing models and launching new ones, such as the Cadillac OPTIQ and Chevrolet Equinox PHEV. GM aims to leverage its global and local solutions to maintain a competitive presence in China.

Q: What are the financial expectations for GM's China operations given the current challenges?

A: (Paul A. Jacobson - Executive VP & CFO) GM expects its China operations to return to profitability in the second quarter and maintain profitability for the remainder of the year. The company is managing production to balance dealer inventory levels and focusing on cost efficiencies.

Q: How does GM view its position and strategy regarding competition from Chinese automakers in global markets?

A: (Mary T. Barra - Chairman & CEO) GM aims to compete based on the strength of its products and believes in a level playing field. The company focuses on delivering vehicles with great design, features, and value. GM is also enhancing its software and digital capabilities in China to improve competitiveness.

