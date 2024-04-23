Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Achievements

Discover how Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) achieved significant financial milestones and strategic growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased 11% to $4.1 billion.
  • Earnings: Grew 10% to $878 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Up 16% to $8.39.
  • Return on Equity: Excluding AOCI, stands at 49%.
  • Assets Under Management and Administration: $1.4 trillion, up 15%.
  • Client Assets in Wealth Management: Increased to $954 billion, up 19%.
  • Transactional Activity: Up 17% in the quarter.
  • Client Inflows: $8.5 billion.
  • Wrap Platform Assets: Grew to $522 billion, up 20%.
  • Bank Assets: More than $22 billion.
  • Adjusted Operating Net Revenue Per Advisor: Increased 11% to $942,000.
  • Wealth Management Margins: Nearly 30%.
  • Variable Annuity Sales: Up 32%.
  • Insurance Business Sales: Increased 8%.
  • Asset Management Total AUM: Up 7% to $652 billion.
  • Asset Management Operating Earnings: Increased 25% to $206 million.
  • Asset Management Margin: Approximately 35%.
  • Capital Return to Shareholders: $650 million in the quarter.
  • Dividend Increase: 10%, quarterly dividend now $1.48 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some perspective on the competitive environment for FA recruiting right now?
A: James M. Cracchiolo, Chairman & CEO of Ameriprise Financial, Inc., noted that the market is very competitive, with some competitors being somewhat irrational. Ameriprise focuses on recruiting quality advisors who are interested in building productive practices and value the support the company provides.

Q: What trends have you seen in cash balances this April, especially considering the impact of tax season?
A: Walter S. Berman, Executive VP, CFO & Chief Risk Officer, mentioned a slight outflow from sweep accounts due to taxes, with some shifting to third-party money markets. However, sweep accounts have remained stable overall.

Q: How do you see the bank net investment income growing in the balance of the year and into next year?
A: Walter S. Berman explained that while the growth won't be as high as 30%, the reinvestment of about $3 billion each year at higher rates will continue to contribute positively, albeit at a slowing pace as the year progresses.

Q: Is there any pressure from clients to pass through more short-term interest rate benefits, especially as rates could stay higher for longer?
A: James M. Cracchiolo stated that there is no significant pressure since most cash balances are invested in products like money market funds, brokered CDs, and higher savings products, rather than just sitting in sweep accounts.

Q: What kind of margin are you getting on new flows, specifically the $8.5 billion of net inflows to A&WM?
A: James M. Cracchiolo indicated that the margin on new flows is consistent with overall business margins, as advisors do not immediately invest all new inflows. He highlighted the potential for higher margins as cash moves back into the market from sidelines.

Q: Can you discuss the slowdown in institutional asset management mandates?
A: James M. Cracchiolo acknowledged a slowdown but remains optimistic about growing interest in both fixed income and equities. He attributed some of the slowdown to elongated funding cycles and the loss of some lower-fee mandates.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.