Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What normalized margins are you targeting at this point, and what does that trajectory look like?

A: Joanna Geraghty, CEO, stated that while she did not provide a specific timeline for margin accretion, the focus is on returning to profitability. She highlighted the company's unique position in the industry, especially in leisure travel, and mentioned ongoing efforts to address product gaps and execute revenue initiatives. The team is focused on actions that they can control, aiming to return to profitability despite challenges in the Latin region.

Q: Is there an adjustment period as the new flying ramps up, or is it typically a move up and resume as you lap off the unprofitable flying?

A: Martin St. George, President, explained that the network changes are part of the $300 million revenue initiatives expected for 2024. He noted that the first site closure is upcoming, so the benefits of these changes have not yet been realized. He emphasized that more network changes are expected as part of the ongoing strategy to fine-tune the network.

Q: Can you provide some margin commentary on the aggregate of the markets you are exiting?

A: Martin St. George, President, did not provide specific numbers but indicated that the aggregate changes and redeployment of airplanes are included in the $300 million revenue initiatives. He stressed the importance of prioritizing returns and making necessary moves to improve profitability.

Q: What's the minimum cash balance you internally target to run the airline, and what's the size of the remaining unencumbered asset pool?

A: Ursula Hurley, CFO, mentioned targeting a cash balance between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, with an additional $600 million revolving credit facility. Regarding the unencumbered asset pool, about half of the $10 billion value is associated with loyalty and the brand, with the remainder consisting of slots, gates, routes, aircraft, and engines.

Q: How are you addressing the downward revision in top-line for the year? Is it entirely due to Latin America?

A: Dave Clark, Head of Revenue and Planning, confirmed that the revision is primarily due to unit revenue issues related to increased capacity in Latin America. He also mentioned a slight reduction in capacity during the fall trough to better match supply with demand.

Q: How much of the unit revenue guidance improvement in the second half of the year is driven by easier comps versus network changes and industry capacity moderation?

A: Dave Clark explained that the improvement is driven by the ramp-up of $300 million revenue initiatives, easier comps from the first half of 2023, and potentially moderating industry capacity. These factors collectively contribute to the expected revenue acceleration in the second half of the year.

