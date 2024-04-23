Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the health of the dealer network, given the feedback that inventory is too high and causing market stress?

A: Michael T. Speetzen (CEO & Director, Polaris Inc.) acknowledged the stress within the dealer network, emphasizing the company's proactive engagement with dealers to manage inventory efficiently. He highlighted Polaris's sophisticated systems that provide real-time data, aiding in inventory management. Speetzen also noted that while Polaris has a significant inventory presence due to its market leadership, it maintains efficient inventory turnover and a healthy mix of current versus noncurrent inventory.

Q: What are the expectations for promotional levels and operational improvements moving forward?

A: Michael T. Speetzen (CEO & Director, Polaris Inc.) indicated that promotional levels are expected to remain consistent with Q1 throughout the year, although slightly higher than initially anticipated due to competitive noncurrent inventory. He also discussed the company's focus on operational improvements, which are expected to continue contributing positively to the company's performance, aligning with their guidance.

Q: How significant were the operational cost savings in Q1, and is there potential upside to the $150 million target for the year?

A: Robert Paul Mack (CFO, Executive VP of Finance & Corporate Development, Polaris Inc.) explained that the operational cost savings were on track with expectations and not significantly influenced by timing. He stated that achieving more than the targeted $150 million in savings would be challenging, emphasizing the substantial effort required to reach this goal.

Q: Can you provide insights into the strategy behind shipping model year '25 RANGERs in April, and what impact this has on inventory?

A: Robert Paul Mack noted that the decision was based on the product's readiness and the strong performance in the utility segment, aiming to get the new models to consumers promptly. Michael T. Speetzen added that this move aligns with market demand and dealer excitement for the new models.

Q: What are the implications of the production adjustments announced, such as the reductions in Snow, RZR, and Slingshot, and the increase in RANGER production?

A: Robert Paul Mack indicated that these adjustments are expected to balance out over the year, with reductions helping to manage inventory effectively and increases aligning with strong market demand for utility vehicles like RANGER.

Q: How does Polaris view the dealer inventory levels, and what measures are being taken to address any concerns?

A: Michael T. Speetzen reiterated the company's commitment to maintaining healthy dealer inventory levels, emphasizing the use of real-time data to make informed decisions. He highlighted the importance of adjusting production and inventory strategies based on current market conditions and dealer feedback.

