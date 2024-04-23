Community Bank System Inc (CBU) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenues and Strategic Expansions

CBU sets a new revenue record in Q1 2024, plans for branch expansion, and maintains a robust loan pipeline amidst economic challenges.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.76 for Q1 2024, up from $0.11 in Q1 2023
  • Operating Diluted EPS: $0.82 for Q1 2024, compared to $0.92 in Q1 2023
  • Total Revenue: $177.3 million in Q1 2024, setting a new quarterly record
  • Net Interest Income: $107 million in Q1 2024, down from $111 million in Q1 2023
  • Loan Growth: Increase of $179 million, funded by deposit growth of $424 million
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $6.1 million in Q1 2024, up from $3.5 million in Q1 2023
  • Effective Tax Rate: 22.9% for Q1 2024, increased from 16.9% in Q1 2023
  • Branch Expansion: 14 new locations planned in the next five quarters
  • Share Repurchases: 750,000 shares at an average price of approximately $46 per share
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: OpEx this quarter was much better than expected. What are your expectations for the OpEx run rate going forward?
A: (Joseph Sutaris, EVP & CFO) We expect the OpEx run rate to be contained within our historic mid-single digits, around 3% to 6%. Last year's increased OpEx was due to investments in infrastructure, talent, and technology, but we anticipate these costs to moderate in 2024.

Q: Any updated thoughts on the pace of buybacks given strong loan growth?
A: (Joseph Sutaris, EVP & CFO) The pace of buybacks will likely slow. We took advantage of favorable levels this quarter but generally aim to buy back shares to offset equity plan issuance and potentially a bit more.

Q: Could you discuss the current loan pipeline and economic activity?
A: (Dimitar Karaivanov, CEO) Our loan pipeline is stronger than last year, particularly in commercial lending, which has shifted significantly from commercial real estate to C&I. The economic activity in our markets remains robust, offering numerous market share opportunities.

Q: What are the current add-on rates for new loans?
A: (Dimitar Karaivanov, CEO) The add-on rate for new loans is in the mid-sevens, consistent with previous quarters.

Q: How do you see the margin evolving in a higher for longer rate environment?
A: (Joseph Sutaris, EVP & CFO) We expect net interest income to increase and outpace 2023 results, despite potential continued pressure on funding costs. Loan growth and a shift in earning asset yields should help mitigate some of the impacts of higher rates.

Q: Can you provide an update on revenue growth in the insurance and employee benefits sectors?
A: (Dimitar Karaivanov, CEO) We anticipate high single-digit growth in the insurance sector and strong performance in employee benefits, driven by new clients and favorable market conditions. The acquisition of Creative Plan Designs will also contribute positively in the latter half of the year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.