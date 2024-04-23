MSCI Inc (MSCI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic Investments

Discover how MSCI Inc (MSCI) achieved robust financial growth and strategic balance in Q1 2024, driving forward with innovation and efficiency.

Summary
  • Organic Revenue Growth: 10%
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share Growth: 12%
  • Free Cash Flow Growth: 14%
  • ABF Revenue Growth: 13%
  • Recurring Sales in Analytics: $40 million
  • Recurring Sales among Hedge Funds: Nearly $11 million
  • Subscription Run Rate Growth: 11% among asset owners
  • Nonrecurring Sales: $18 million, up 16%
  • Climate Run Rate Growth: 39%
  • ESG Run Rate Growth: 12%
  • Index Subscription Run Rate Growth: 9.3%
  • Custom and Special Index Run Rate Growth: 19%
  • Analytics Revenue Growth: 12%
  • ESG and Climate Organic Run Rate Growth: 13%
  • Adjusted EBITDA Growth: 11%
Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss how you're strategically balancing reinvestments to support long-term growth initiatives with near-term margin performance?
A: Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI Inc. - Chairman & CEO, explained that MSCI aims to balance high levels of profitability with investments for future revenue growth. The company strives to maintain investment levels each year by improving efficiency and managing compensation expenses. They aim to grow investment rates at double the rate of non-investment expenses annually. Fernandez emphasized that maintaining short-term profitability helps focus on high-return investments and efficient operations, which he sees as beneficial rather than detrimental.

Q: Regarding the elevated cancellations in Q1, can you provide more details on their nature and your expectations for future cancellations?
A: Andrew Craig Wiechmann, MSCI Inc. - CFO & Interim Principal Accounting Officer, clarified that the significant cancellations in Q1 were primarily due to a major global bank merger, contributing about $7 million. He noted that while some minor related cancellations might continue, they do not anticipate cancellations at similar levels moving forward. Wiechmann also highlighted that retention rates among asset managers and owners remain robust, which supports a positive outlook.

Q: What insights can you provide on the growth in index subscription run rate year-on-year, particularly in terms of pricing, upsell, and cross-sell?
A: Andrew Craig Wiechmann detailed that the growth was mainly driven by cross-selling or upselling, delivering more solutions to existing clients. He noted a modest contribution from price increases, emphasizing a cautious approach to pricing in consideration of the overall market and client health. Wiechmann expressed confidence in continued strong client engagement and the potential for further sales growth across various client segments.

Q: Can you elaborate on the impact of new regulations like CSRD in Europe on the demand for ESG and Climate products?
A: C. D. Baer Pettit, MSCI Inc. - President, COO & Director, acknowledged that new regulations, particularly in Europe, are significant growth drivers for ESG and Climate solutions. He emphasized MSCI's focus on financial materiality in ESG, which aligns with regulatory trends and client needs globally. Pettit is optimistic about the increasing regulatory focus on ESG and climate disclosures across various jurisdictions, enhancing growth opportunities.

Q: What are your expectations for the asset management market, particularly given the challenges faced by smaller asset managers?
A: Andrew Craig Wiechmann discussed the ongoing pressures on asset managers due to tight budgets set in challenging environments. He noted that while the selling environment remains tough, there is strong engagement with asset managers, and MSCI is focused on supporting their evolving business models. Wiechmann is optimistic about the potential for sustained momentum in equity markets, which should positively influence buying behaviors and support growth.

Q: How is MSCI addressing the demand for customized index products, and what is the outlook for this segment?
A: C. D. Baer Pettit highlighted the strong demand for customized index products, driven by diverse client needs across institutional mandates, mutual funds, and structured products. He mentioned the acquisition of Foxberry as a strategic move to enhance MSCI's capabilities in delivering customized index solutions more efficiently. Pettit sees significant growth potential in this area, supported by MSCI's broad range of product offerings and innovative technology.

