Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What inning are you in regarding the internal preparation for reaching $10 billion in assets, and what are the expected run rate costs?

A: Tyler Wilcox, President and CEO, stated they are in the "ninth inning" in terms of preparation for reaching $10 billion in assets, indicating readiness for the right opportunity. Kathryn Bailey, CFO, added that the expense base for the first quarter includes all anticipated expenses with only minor enhancements expected related to risk management.

Q: Can you provide insights on the expected trends for non-interest bearing balances?

A: Kathryn Bailey noted a decline in non-interest bearing balances in the first quarter and anticipates a continued, albeit not significant, runoff throughout 2024. However, there has been some stability in April, and they hope this trend continues.

Q: What factors could influence the net interest margin (NIM) guidance of 4.1% to 4.3%?

A: Kathryn Bailey explained that deposit migration and retention costs could push NIM towards the lower end of the guidance. She anticipates that accretion will contribute 30 to 35 basis points in the near term but may decrease later in the year as loans reprice.

Q: How is the demand for C&I loans and the health of your markets?

A: Tyler Wilcox described strong demand across a broad geographic and business spectrum, contributing to confidence in their loan growth guidance of 6% to 8%. He noted that small ticket leasing saw a slight uptick in credit issues but remains optimistic about the overall loan portfolio health.

Q: What is the strategy for managing excess cash on the balance sheet?

A: Kathryn Bailey mentioned that some excess cash would be used as public funds balances decrease, allowing for reduced pledged securities and maintaining liquidity off-balance sheet. This strategy will see some cash migrate off in the second quarter with further benefits expected in the third quarter.

Q: What are your expectations for M&A activities and what would make an acquisition beneficial?

A: Tyler Wilcox expressed openness to opportunistic acquisitions, emphasizing the right partnership, price, size, and geography. He mentioned interest in either one large acquisition to exceed $10 billion in assets or several smaller acquisitions, continuing active conversations within the industry.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.