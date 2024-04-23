Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the asset repricing and what kind of a lift you're expecting in asset yields in the next quarter or two?

A: (Valerie Toalson - CFO) The biggest lift was from the fourth quarter to the first quarter due to securities repositioning. Going forward, the natural price lift from our balance sheet repricing will help maintain or potentially increase our margin slightly over the year.

Q: On slide 4, you mentioned core deposit growth of $400 million. Can you discuss the drivers and if this is repeatable?

A: (James Rollins - CEO) The growth is driven by strong performance in the community bank, despite competitive pressures. Chris Bagley (President) added that active markets and great bankers contribute to this growth, suggesting potential for continuation.

Q: Regarding the NII component of the revenue guide, how should we think about it in an environment with no rate cuts this year?

A: (James Rollins - CEO) Using the forward curve, no rate cuts this year would be incrementally positive to our NII, just under 1%.

Q: Can you provide insights on the loan growth outlook and line utilization sustainability?

A: (James Rollins - CEO) Line utilization reflects normal business activities. Billy Braddock (Chief Banking Officer) noted that loan approval volumes are up 25% from their trough last year, indicating a positive trajectory in loan growth across various segments.

Q: What is the outlook for mortgage, and are you looking to sell more loans in the secondary market or portfolio some?

A: (James Rollins - CEO) The inverted yield curve affects the secondary market, but there is a pickup in spring activity. Valerie Toalson (CFO) mentioned that they are selling more than portfolioing, with a mix that includes ARM products.

Q: With the updated forward curve, where do you see non-interest-bearing deposits trending by the end of the year?

A: (Valerie Toalson - CFO) The mix is expected to go to about 20% non-interest-bearing deposits by year-end, with a gradual decline expected.

