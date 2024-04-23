Cadence Bank (CADE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Discover how Cadence Bank achieved significant growth in net income, loans, and deposits in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $114.6 million for Q1 2024
  • Adjusted Net Income: $114.4 million from continuing operations for Q1 2024
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.62 per common share
  • Loan Growth: Increased by $385 million, or 4.8% annualized
  • Deposit Growth: Core customer deposits grew by approximately $400 million
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased by 18 basis points to 3.22%
  • Net Interest Income: $354 million, up $19 million or 5.8%
  • Non-Interest Revenue: $83.8 million on an adjusted basis, up $10.7 million or 14.6%
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 60.1%, a nearly 600-basis-point reduction
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $22 million
  • Net Charge-Offs: $19.5 million, or 24 basis points of average loans on an annualized basis
  • Share Repurchase: Over 650,000 shares at a weighted average price of $25.65
  • Capital Metrics: CET1 at 11.7%, Total Capital at 14.5%
  • Total Shareholders' Equity: $5.2 billion, up $700 million or 16% year-over-year
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the asset repricing and what kind of a lift you're expecting in asset yields in the next quarter or two?
A: (Valerie Toalson - CFO) The biggest lift was from the fourth quarter to the first quarter due to securities repositioning. Going forward, the natural price lift from our balance sheet repricing will help maintain or potentially increase our margin slightly over the year.

Q: On slide 4, you mentioned core deposit growth of $400 million. Can you discuss the drivers and if this is repeatable?
A: (James Rollins - CEO) The growth is driven by strong performance in the community bank, despite competitive pressures. Chris Bagley (President) added that active markets and great bankers contribute to this growth, suggesting potential for continuation.

Q: Regarding the NII component of the revenue guide, how should we think about it in an environment with no rate cuts this year?
A: (James Rollins - CEO) Using the forward curve, no rate cuts this year would be incrementally positive to our NII, just under 1%.

Q: Can you provide insights on the loan growth outlook and line utilization sustainability?
A: (James Rollins - CEO) Line utilization reflects normal business activities. Billy Braddock (Chief Banking Officer) noted that loan approval volumes are up 25% from their trough last year, indicating a positive trajectory in loan growth across various segments.

Q: What is the outlook for mortgage, and are you looking to sell more loans in the secondary market or portfolio some?
A: (James Rollins - CEO) The inverted yield curve affects the secondary market, but there is a pickup in spring activity. Valerie Toalson (CFO) mentioned that they are selling more than portfolioing, with a mix that includes ARM products.

Q: With the updated forward curve, where do you see non-interest-bearing deposits trending by the end of the year?
A: (Valerie Toalson - CFO) The mix is expected to go to about 20% non-interest-bearing deposits by year-end, with a gradual decline expected.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.