Q & A Highlights

Q: Heidi, can you comment on the impact of weather on exterior paint sales and your expectations for recovery in Q2?

A: Heidi G. Petz - The Sherwin-Williams Company - CEO, President & Director: Weather did impact exterior paint sales, but we don't use it as an excuse. We anticipate some delayed activities will pick up soon. Our strategy and the quality of our stores and products position us well for recovery and continued confidence throughout the year.

Q: Can you discuss the factors driving the gross margin improvement noted in the quarter?

A: Allen J. Mistysyn - The Sherwin-Williams Company - Senior VP of Finance & CFO: The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to moderating raw material costs and modest price increases. Higher volumes in the Paint Stores Group, which has a higher gross margin, also contributed significantly to the improvement.

Q: With the Consumer Brands Group showing a strong performance in Q1, do you expect this trend to continue into Q2 and Q3?

A: Allen J. Mistysyn - The Sherwin-Williams Company - Senior VP of Finance & CFO: Yes, we anticipate sequential margin improvement in the Consumer Brands Group in Q2 and Q3 due to seasonally higher architectural sales and better fixed cost absorption in manufacturing and distribution.

Q: How significant are the 56 new exclusive national account wins, and can you quantify their impact?

A: Heidi G. Petz - The Sherwin-Williams Company - CEO, President & Director: The wins are material and demonstrate our unique ability to service contractors through our specialty paint store model. This reflects our strong value proposition and our capability to meet customer needs effectively.

Q: What is your outlook on raw material costs for the rest of the year, and how will this impact pricing?

A: James R. Jaye - The Sherwin-Williams Company - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications: We expect raw material costs to be down low single digits for the year, with a slight decrease in Q2 and then flattening out. This will influence our pricing strategy, aiming to balance cost moderation with market dynamics.

Q: Can you provide insights into your strategy for gaining market share and how you are positioning against competitors' disruptions?

A: Heidi G. Petz - The Sherwin-Williams Company - CEO, President & Director: Our strategy involves aggressive market engagement and leveraging our digital initiatives to enhance customer stickiness. We are focused on capturing opportunities from competitors' disruptions, emphasizing our stable and reliable value proposition to win new business and increase market share.

