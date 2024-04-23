Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Key financial achievements and strategic insights underscore Sherwin-Williams' resilience and growth trajectory in the first quarter.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Consolidated Sales: At the lower end of the guided range.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 270 basis points to 47.2%.
  • EBITDA Margin: Improved by 60 basis points to 16.7%.
  • Adjusted Diluted Net Income Per Share: Increased by 6.4%.
  • Shareholder Returns: $728 million returned through dividends and share repurchases, up 59% year-over-year.
  • Paint Stores Group Sales: Increased by 0.5%; segment margin decreased to 17.2%.
  • Consumer Brands Group Sales: Decreased by 7.1%; adjusted segment margin expanded to 20.9%.
  • Performance Coatings Group Sales: In expected range; adjusted segment margin improved to 17.1%.
  • New Store Openings: 7 net new stores in the quarter, with 80 to 100 expected for the full year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Heidi, can you comment on the impact of weather on exterior paint sales and your expectations for recovery in Q2?
A: Heidi G. Petz - The Sherwin-Williams Company - CEO, President & Director: Weather did impact exterior paint sales, but we don't use it as an excuse. We anticipate some delayed activities will pick up soon. Our strategy and the quality of our stores and products position us well for recovery and continued confidence throughout the year.

Q: Can you discuss the factors driving the gross margin improvement noted in the quarter?
A: Allen J. Mistysyn - The Sherwin-Williams Company - Senior VP of Finance & CFO: The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to moderating raw material costs and modest price increases. Higher volumes in the Paint Stores Group, which has a higher gross margin, also contributed significantly to the improvement.

Q: With the Consumer Brands Group showing a strong performance in Q1, do you expect this trend to continue into Q2 and Q3?
A: Allen J. Mistysyn - The Sherwin-Williams Company - Senior VP of Finance & CFO: Yes, we anticipate sequential margin improvement in the Consumer Brands Group in Q2 and Q3 due to seasonally higher architectural sales and better fixed cost absorption in manufacturing and distribution.

Q: How significant are the 56 new exclusive national account wins, and can you quantify their impact?
A: Heidi G. Petz - The Sherwin-Williams Company - CEO, President & Director: The wins are material and demonstrate our unique ability to service contractors through our specialty paint store model. This reflects our strong value proposition and our capability to meet customer needs effectively.

Q: What is your outlook on raw material costs for the rest of the year, and how will this impact pricing?
A: James R. Jaye - The Sherwin-Williams Company - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications: We expect raw material costs to be down low single digits for the year, with a slight decrease in Q2 and then flattening out. This will influence our pricing strategy, aiming to balance cost moderation with market dynamics.

Q: Can you provide insights into your strategy for gaining market share and how you are positioning against competitors' disruptions?
A: Heidi G. Petz - The Sherwin-Williams Company - CEO, President & Director: Our strategy involves aggressive market engagement and leveraging our digital initiatives to enhance customer stickiness. We are focused on capturing opportunities from competitors' disruptions, emphasizing our stable and reliable value proposition to win new business and increase market share.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.