Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the pace of loan repricing expected this year and the impact on loan yields?

A: Charlie Cullum, Treasurer and Deputy CFO, noted that the pace of loan repricing should remain consistent throughout the year, with an increase as we approach the second half of 2024. Between $250 million and $350 million of fixed-rate maturities are set to reprice this year, all at rates significantly above current levels, which will contribute to the expansion in loan yields.

Q: Where did deposit costs end the quarter, and what are the expectations moving forward?

A: Charlie Cullum explained that deposit costs declined slightly from February to March. While he anticipates some moderation, he does not expect significant increases in deposit costs going forward, suggesting a stabilization at current levels.

Q: What are the current rates for your high-yield savings accounts and new CD products?

A: The high-yield savings rate was reduced to 4.5% at the end of the quarter. The bank offers a 5% CD for seven months and a 14-month CD at 4.75%, maintaining a healthy blend of both.

Q: How does the first Fed rate cut impact your financial strategy, particularly regarding deposit rates?

A: Charlie Cullum indicated that the bank could adjust its deposit base quickly once the Fed begins to reduce interest rates. With each 25 basis point cut, the bank expects about 10 basis points per quarter of margin improvement, assuming the long end of the yield curve does not drop significantly.

Q: Can you provide an update on the health of the DC market and potential impacts if the government reduces its office space?

A: CEO Daniel Schrider acknowledged that a significant reduction in government office space could materially impact the office market in DC and surrounding areas. However, he noted that Sandy Spring Bancorp's exposure is limited to smaller, easily re-tenantable professional office spaces, which would likely be less affected.

Q: What are the expectations for commercial loan growth in the second quarter, and what is driving this growth?

A: Daniel Schrider projected about 3% growth in commercial loans for the second quarter, driven by a focus on C&I and owner-occupied lending, as well as some consumer lending activities. The bank is maintaining its commercial real estate portfolio but not seeking significant growth in this area.

