Vicor Corp (VICR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Optimism

Despite a revenue decline, Vicor Corp reports a robust gross margin improvement and strategic advancements in key technology sectors.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $83.9 million, down 9.5% sequentially, down 14.3% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 53.8%, up 2.7% from previous quarter.
  • Operating Income: $1.1 million, operating margin at 1.3%.
  • Net Income: $2.6 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP diluted EPS $0.06.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $239.2 million at end of Q1.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Approximately $2.7 million for the quarter.
  • Capital Expenditures: $7.4 million for Q1.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: Below 1; one-year backlog decreased 6.5% to $150.3 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide an update on the ITC case schedule and what you expect to happen next week?
A: (Jim Schmidt - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary) The proceedings are on schedule with a trial next week and a decision by the administrative law judge expected in September, with a final deadline in October. Vicor is prepared and confident of a positive outcome.

Q: Can you quantify the increase in royalty revenue in the March quarter and discuss expectations for the remainder of 2024?
A: (Jim Schmidt - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary) Royalty contributions to revenue and bottom line are expected to continue expanding. Specific figures for the March quarter were not disclosed, but the trend is anticipated to include potential step-up events.

Q: What milestones should we expect for the 5G, second-gen PPD product in terms of bookings and revenues?
A: (Jim Schmidt - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary) The 5G product is not a 2024 revenue opportunity but is set for 2025. This year is focused on delivering solutions to key customers, with production volumes expected next year.

Q: Could you update us on the potential for lateral vertical products shipping and their contribution in the coming years?
A: (Phil Davies - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing) There is still potential revenue from lateral vertical designs towards the end of this year or early next year, particularly in network communications markets.

Q: Can you break out the legal expense for the quarter and expectations for the next few quarters as the ITC case progresses?
A: (Jim Schmidt - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary) Legal expenses were the primary driver of the $4 million increase in OpEx this quarter, mainly due to preparations for the upcoming ITC trial. Future expenses could vary significantly based on the case's progress.

Q: What updates can you provide on the uptake of automotive products and the expected timeline for significant revenue contributions?
A: (Phil Davies - Vicor Corp - Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing) Significant revenue from automotive products is expected in 2026-2027, with potential early production at the end of this year for high-performance applications. Conversations in the Asia Pacific could potentially accelerate this timeline.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.