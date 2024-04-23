East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance Amid Economic Shifts

Discover how EWBC achieved robust financial outcomes and strategic insights for future growth in the first quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Net Income: $285 million for Q1 2024.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.03 per diluted share; adjusted EPS $2.08.
  • Asset Growth: Average assets and loans grew by 1%.
  • Deposits: Increased by $2 billion, reaching new record levels.
  • Net Interest Income: $565 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.34% in Q1 2024.
  • Loan Loss Allowances: Total allowance for loan losses at 1.29%.
  • Return on Tangible Common Equity: 18%.
  • Return on Average Assets: 1.6%.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Grew 2% quarter-over-quarter and 14% year-over-year.
  • Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Loans: Flat growth in average balances; period-end balances down.
  • Nonperforming Asset Ratio: 23 basis points at quarter end.
  • Net Charge-offs: Annualized at 17 basis points.
Release Date: April 23, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's holding you back from being more optimistic about margin and NII, given the loan growth and securities tailwind?
A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, explained that while NII guidance has been raised, deposit mix migration in a higher-for-longer rate environment and higher deposit costs are expected. Additionally, refinancing BTFP with higher-cost CD campaign balances introduces inherent drag.

Q: How should we think about the upper limits of capital and the role of buybacks?
A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, mentioned focusing on maintaining TCE and not warehousing additional capital. Buybacks are considered a last choice but provide flexibility to optimize capital when appropriate.

Q: Can you discuss the expected negative mix shift on the funding side and its impact?
A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, noted that while DDA mix has decreased to 25%, it is expected to bottom in the mid-20s. The ongoing deposit migration depends on the Fed's rate decisions.

Q: Given the migration trends in credit quality, why maintain a benign loss guide?
A: Irene H. Oh, Chief Risk Officer, expressed confidence in the granular, loan-by-loan analysis and the current reserving strategy, which is weighted towards a downside scenario, providing a comfortable buffer for potential losses.

Q: What are the drivers for loan growth, and how does the expected economic softening in the second half of the year factor into your projections?
A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, attributed confidence in loan growth to active customer interactions and a strong pipeline, especially in C&I and residential sectors. The softening economy expected in H2 is aligned with the Fed's projections for a managed economic slowdown.

Q: How are you managing the potential risks in the CRE book given the interest derivative contracts and the higher-for-longer rate scenario?
A: Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, CFO, reassured that most customers have hedged their interest rate exposure to the maturity of their loans, minimizing inter-maturity rate rollover risks. The bank's strategy includes growing the fixed-rate portfolio and using swaps to hedge against future rate declines.

