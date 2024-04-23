Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the status of 4680 battery production and its current output?

A: (Lars Moravy - VP of Vehicle Engineering) 4680 production has increased by about 18-20% from Q4, reaching over 7 gigawatt hours per year, which is sufficient for the Cybertruck ramp. Tesla plans to stay ahead of Cybertruck production needs by ramping up additional production lines and maintaining a buffer of cell inventory.

Q: What is the current status of the Optimus project, and are these robots performing any factory tasks? When is mass production expected?

A: (Elon Musk - CEO & Director) Optimus robots are currently performing simple tasks in the lab and are expected to be doing useful tasks in Tesla factories by the end of this year. Mass production and external sales are anticipated by the end of next year. Musk emphasized the significant potential value of Optimus, suggesting it could exceed all of Tesla's other products combined.

Q: What is Tesla's current assessment of the pathway towards regulatory approval for unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the U.S., and how does this compare to the safety threshold for human drivers?

A: (Lars Moravy - VP of Vehicle Engineering and Elon Musk - CEO & Director) Several states have adopted autonomous vehicle laws, which may pave the way for broader regulatory approval. Musk added that if autonomous vehicles can demonstrate significantly lower accident rates than human drivers, it would be compelling for regulatory approval. He likened the future ubiquity of autonomous cars to the adoption of automated elevators.

Q: Can you provide an update on the timeline and expectations for the $25,000 Tesla vehicle?

A: (Lars Moravy - VP of Vehicle Engineering and Elon Musk - CEO & Director) The launch of Tesla's more affordable vehicle models has been accelerated, with production expected to start using existing lines and open capacity. Musk hinted at discussing this further in an upcoming event, emphasizing the strategic importance of solving autonomy for scaling Tesla's operations.

Q: What progress has been made on the Cybertruck production ramp, and what are the current challenges and expectations?

A: (Lars Moravy - VP of Vehicle Engineering) Cybertruck production reached 1,000 units per week recently, with ongoing efforts to address new technology challenges and supplier limitations. The focus remains on improving cost efficiency and production quality as volumes increase.

Q: Have any legacy automakers approached Tesla about licensing Full Self-Driving technology?

A: (Elon Musk - CEO & Director) Tesla is currently in discussions with one major automaker about licensing FSD technology. This indicates a potential expansion of Tesla's technology into broader automotive applications.

