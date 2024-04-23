Stride Inc (LRN) (Q3 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansion

Stride Inc reports significant revenue and net income increases, with strategic plans for further expansion and operational enhancements.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $520.8 million for Q3, up 11% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Adjusted operating income of $96.4 million, up 20% from last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.60, increased by $0.30 from last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $52.2 million, noted a decrease mostly due to timing of cash receipts.
  • Gross Margin: 38.7%, an improvement of 140 basis points from last year.
  • Enrollment: Reached a new all-time high of 198,400 students.
  • Revenue Guidance: Raised to $2.025 billion to $2.04 billion for the full year.
  • Profit Guidance: Adjusted operating income expected between $280 million and $290 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $16.3 million this quarter, with full-year expectations between $60 million and $65 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Anticipated to be between 24% and 26%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the growth rates for career learning and general education segments?
A: (James Rhyu, CEO) - Both segments are expected to continue growing, with career learning primarily in high school programs and general education showing strength in lower-grade programs. The growth rates should be comparable, influenced by new program openings and the mix of school grades.

Q: What are the plans for new schools or programs in fiscal 2025?
A: (Donna Blackman, CFO) - Stride aims to expand in states where it currently operates and is in discussions to add new programs. The company's growth targets do not rely on new state additions but focus on expanding within existing states.

Q: What is driving the increase in the other income line item?
A: (Donna Blackman, CFO) - The increase is primarily due to investments in marketable securities, leveraging the cash generated by the business.

Q: Can you provide insights into the funding environment for the next year, especially with the ESSER funding cliff?
A: (James Rhyu, CEO) - The baseline state funding is expected to remain positive, separate from the federal ESSER funds. Stride's cost structure is not heavily dependent on ESSER, allowing more stability as those funds diminish.

Q: What are the expectations for application volumes and conversion rates for the upcoming fall cohort?
A: (James Rhyu, CEO) - Early indicators suggest strong application volumes and conversion rates, continuing the trends seen this year. Operational improvements have enhanced these metrics.

Q: What is the strategy regarding mergers and acquisitions, and the company's stance on leveraging for acquisitions?
A: (James Rhyu, CEO) - Stride is cautious about valuations in potential M&A activities and prefers a strong cash position over high leverage. The focus is on strategic deals that offer high returns and align with long-term shareholder interests.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.