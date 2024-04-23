Release Date: April 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the impact of the macro environment on your capital returns, particularly in light of your view that the stock remains undervalued?

A: Steven Cunningham, CFO, noted that with the retirement of the 2024 senior notes and the issuance of the 2028 senior notes, there are better opportunities for capital returns. He anticipates that the 2025 senior note refinance will align with the 2028 covenants, potentially increasing the capacity for capital returns based on earnings.

Q: How does the diluted share count at the end of the quarter compare to the average, and what are the expectations after utilizing the remaining $65 million share repurchase capacity?

A: Steven Cunningham, CFO, suggested checking the ending share count in the press release and upcoming quarterly filing for precise figures. He indicated that detailed calculations might be needed to determine the exact share count after additional repurchases.

Q: Can you elaborate on the mix and credit quality improvements seen from pre-pandemic levels, and whether there is an expectation to return to 2019 loan loss levels?

A: David Fisher, CEO, explained that most improvements in credit quality are due to a mix shift within their portfolio, particularly moving from single-pay to installment products in the consumer business, which inherently have lower loss rates. He described the current credit box as reasonably open, reflecting a strong economic environment for their customers.

Q: What is driving the strong performance in SMB originations, and how should we think about seasonality in this segment?

A: David Fisher, CEO, noted that seasonality in the SMB segment is more muted compared to the consumer segment. The diversified business model helps moderate overall company-wide seasonality, benefiting from less pronounced seasonal impacts in the SMB space.

Q: Could you provide insights into the efficiency of marketing spend relative to originations and the channels contributing to this efficiency?

A: David Fisher, CEO, highlighted that their marketing channels have not changed significantly in recent years, with a mix of direct mail, TV advertising, and digital platforms. He noted an increase in efficiency, partly due to experience and partly due to a less competitive environment, which has allowed them to optimize their marketing strategies effectively.

Q: How did the late refund season impact loan growth, and what are the expectations for Q2 in terms of earnings growth and operational expenses?

A: Steven Cunningham, CFO, mentioned that the late refund season had a moderate intra-quarter impact but did not significantly affect the overall quarter. For Q2, he expects slight sequential revenue growth and a continuation of efficient marketing and operational expenses, contributing to an anticipated 5% to 10% sequential increase in adjusted EPS.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.