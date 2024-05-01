Unum Group's Dividend Analysis

Investing in Unum Group's Future Dividends

Unum Group (UNM, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on 2024-05-17, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-25. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Unum Group's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Unum Group Do?

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

A Glimpse at Unum Group's Dividend History

Unum Group has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1987. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Unum Group has increased its dividend each year since 2004. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 20 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Unum Group's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Unum Group currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.74% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.81%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Unum Group's annual dividend growth rate was 6.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 6.50% per year. And over the past decade, Unum Group's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.60%.

Based on Unum Group's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Unum Group stock as of today is approximately 3.75%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 0.18.

Unum Group's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Unum Group's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Unum Group's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Unum Group's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Unum Group's revenue has increased by approximately -1.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 71.4% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Unum Group's earnings increased by approximately 15.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 39.31% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.90%, which underperforms than approximately 48.66% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Unum Group's consistent dividend payments, coupled with its history of dividend growth, present an attractive proposition for income-focused investors. The company's conservative payout ratio and fair profitability rank indicate a sustainable dividend policy. However, investors should also consider the mixed signals from the growth metrics, which suggest that Unum Group faces challenges in revenue and earnings growth. Balancing these factors will be crucial for Unum Group to maintain its dividend achiever status and continue rewarding shareholders. As investors consider their next steps, they may find value in using tools such as the GuruFocus High Dividend Yield Screener to identify similar investment opportunities.

