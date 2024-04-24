Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Q1 Earnings: Solid Service Growth and Margin Expansion

Performance Aligns with Analyst Projections Amidst Challenges in New Equipment Sales

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Reported at $3.4 billion, marking a 2.7% increase year-over-year, slightly below the estimated $3.455 billion.
  • Net Income: Reached $353 million, up 6.6% from the previous year, falling short of the estimated $358.46 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS rose to $0.86, up 8.9% year-over-year, just below the estimate of $0.87; Adjusted EPS was $0.88, surpassing the estimate.
  • Operating Profit Margin: GAAP operating profit margin expanded by 50 basis points to 15.8%, and adjusted operating profit margin increased by 80 basis points to 16.3%.
  • Service Segment Growth: Service net sales increased by 5.8%, with organic sales growth of 6.5%, driven by strong performance in maintenance and modernization.
  • Cash Flow: GAAP cash flow from operations was $171 million, a decrease from the previous year, with adjusted free cash flow also down to $155 million.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Adjusted EPS forecast raised to $3.83 to $3.90, with a target for share repurchases set at $1 billion.
Article's Main Image

1783081337280950272.png

On April 24, 2024, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter results for 2024 through its 8-K filing, revealing a mixed performance with strong service sector growth and a slight downturn in new equipment orders. The company, a global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing and services, reported a net sales increase of 2.7% to $3.4 billion, closely aligning with analyst expectations of $3.455 billion.

Company Overview

Otis Worldwide Corp, established in 1854 by Elisha Graves Otis, revolutionized safety in elevator design and remains the largest global elevator and escalator supplier by revenue. The company boasts a significant market share of approximately 18% globally. Otis operates a comprehensive business model that spans the installation, maintenance, and eventual replacement of elevator units, managing an extensive service portfolio of over 2 million units worldwide.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter saw Otis achieve a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86, an 8.9% increase year-over-year, and an adjusted EPS of $0.88, up by 10.0%. These figures are in line with the analyst EPS estimate of $0.87 for the quarter. The adjusted operating profit margin expanded by 80 basis points to 16.3%, driven by favorable segment performance and a robust service mix.

Despite the positive growth in service net sales, which saw a 5.8% increase and organic sales growth of 6.5%, the company faced challenges in the new equipment sector. New equipment orders decreased by 10% and the backlog was down by 2%, although it remained flat at constant currency. This contrasted with a 13% increase in modernization orders and a 14% increase in backlog, highlighting a shift towards modernization services.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Otis' operational strategy continues to emphasize service excellence and modernization, with the maintenance portfolio units growing by 4.1%. The company's CEO, Judy Marks, noted the strength of the service-driven business model and the successful margin expansion both year over year and quarter over quarter. The updated full-year outlook anticipates an adjusted EPS range of $3.83 to $3.90, reflecting confidence in continued operational performance and an increased share repurchase target of $1 billion.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The company reported a GAAP cash flow from operations of $171 million, a decrease from the previous year, primarily due to changes in working capital. However, Otis remains committed to rewarding shareholders, evidenced by a 14.7% increase in the quarterly dividend and substantial share repurchases totaling $300 million during the quarter.

Looking Ahead

While Otis faces some headwinds in new equipment sales, particularly influenced by market conditions in China and the Americas, the company's strong service segment and focus on modernization are expected to continue driving growth. The revised full-year guidance and strategic focus on shareholder returns underscore management's confidence in the company's long-term strategy amid evolving market dynamics.

For detailed financial figures and further information, readers are encouraged to refer to the full earnings filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Otis Worldwide Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.