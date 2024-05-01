Veralto Corp (VLTO) Q1 Earnings: Aligns with Analyst Projections

Comprehensive Analysis of Veralto Corp's First Quarter Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $1,246 million, a 1.8% increase year-over-year, exceeding the estimate of $1,225.80 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $184 million, falling short of the estimated $188.98 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.74 per diluted share, below the estimated $0.76.
  • Operating Profit Margin: Reported at 23.5%, with an adjusted operating profit margin of 24.5%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Non-GAAP free cash flow reported at $102 million.
  • 2024 Full-Year Guidance: Adjusted EPS forecast increased to a range of $3.25 to $3.34, up from previous guidance of $3.20 to $3.30.
  • Investor and Analyst Communications: Detailed financial guidance and performance metrics available via the investor relations section on the company's website.
Article's Main Image

Veralto Corp (VLTO, Financial), a global leader in essential technology solutions for water and product quality, released its 8-K filing on April 23, 2024, detailing the financial results for the first quarter ended March 29, 2024. The company reported a slight increase in sales and a steady performance in earnings per share, closely aligning with analyst expectations.

1783081710532063232.png

Company Overview

Veralto Corp operates through two primary segments: Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment focuses on enhancing water reliability and safety with brands like Hach and Trojan Technologies, while the PQI segment supports consumer product trust and innovation through entities such as Videojet and Esko.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company posted first-quarter sales of $1,246 million, a 1.8% increase from the previous year's $1,225 million, reflecting robust industrial market demand within the WQ segment. This performance is consistent with analyst revenue estimates of $1,225.80 million. Operating profit margin stood at 23.5%, with an adjusted margin of 24.5%. Net earnings were reported at $184 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, slightly under the analyst's expectation of $0.76 per share and a net income of $188.98 million.

Strategic Insights and Future Outlook

President and CEO Jennifer L. Honeycutt highlighted the company's continuous improvement culture and its ability to meet commitments. Veralto's focus remains on commercial excellence and disciplined capital allocation. For the upcoming quarter, the company expects low-single-digit core sales growth and an adjusted operating profit margin of approximately 23%. The full-year guidance anticipates a non-GAAP core sales growth in the low-single digits and an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share to $3.25-$3.34, up from the previous $3.20-$3.30.

Challenges and Operational Focus

Despite positive performance indicators, Veralto faces challenges including fluctuating market demands and operational risks associated with global supply chains. The company's strategic focus on innovation and market expansion is crucial to mitigating these risks and sustaining growth.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Analysts may find Veralto's alignment with earnings projections and slight revenue outperformance as indicators of stable financial health and effective management execution. The company's revised earnings guidance could also signal confidence in its operational strategy and market position.

Conclusion

Veralto Corp's first-quarter results demonstrate a resilient business model and a clear strategic direction. With continued focus on key segments and operational efficiencies, Veralto remains well-positioned to navigate market complexities and deliver shareholder value.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, investors and interested parties are encouraged to view the full earnings report and listen to the upcoming investor conference call, details of which are available on Veralto's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Veralto Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.