Humana Inc (HUM) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results; Revises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Despite Challenges, Company Affirms Adjusted EPS and Raises Medicare Advantage Membership Growth Forecast

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Q1 2024 GAAP EPS: $6.11, falling short of the estimated $6.12.
  • Adjusted EPS for Q1 2024: $7.23, surpassing the quarterly estimate of $6.12.
  • Q1 2024 Revenue: $29.61 billion, exceeding the estimated $28.47 billion.
  • Revised FY 2024 GAAP EPS Guidance: Lowered to approximately $13.93 from $14.87.
  • Affirmed FY 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: Maintained at approximately $16.00.
  • Medicare Advantage Membership Growth: Raised 2024 forecast by 50,000 to an anticipated growth of approximately 150,000 members.
  • Operating Cash Flow for Q1 2024: $423 million, significantly lower compared to $6.69 billion in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

1783086307094982656.png

On April 24, 2024, Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a quarter of mixed financial results. The company reported a first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $6.11 on a GAAP basis and an adjusted EPS of $7.23, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 and higher adjusted expectations. The reported revenue for the quarter stood at $29,611 million, surpassing the estimated $28,473.25 million, indicating a robust top-line growth.

Humana Inc, a leading health insurer in the U.S., primarily focuses on government-sponsored programs such as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and military's Tricare program. The company also offers prescription drug plans and a range of other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Financial Performance and Adjustments

The company's financial performance saw a decline in GAAP pretax results from $1,614 million in the first quarter of the previous year to $1,014 million in Q1 2024. Adjusted pretax results also decreased from $1,552 million to $1,191 million year-over-year. This decline was attributed to various factors including changes in fair market value of equity securities, exit impacts from certain business segments, and costs associated with value creation initiatives.

Despite the challenges, Humana reported significant strategic gains, particularly in its Medicare Advantage and Medicaid segments. The company raised its 2024 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth forecast by 50,000, now expecting a growth of approximately 150,000 members, or 2.8 percent. This adjustment reflects Humana's continued success in organic expansion, underscored by recent contract wins in Florida, Texas, and Virginia.

Revised FY 2024 Guidance

Looking forward, Humana revised its FY 2024 EPS guidance on a GAAP basis to approximately $13.93 from the previously projected $14.87, while maintaining its adjusted EPS guidance at approximately $16.00. This revision takes into account the ongoing adjustments and the company's strategic initiatives aimed at long-term value creation.

The company's insurance segment reported a benefit ratio of 89.3%, slightly higher than the previous year, indicating increased claims costs as a percentage of premiums. However, the operating cost ratio improved, reflecting better efficiency in business operations.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Humana's operational strategies focus on enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for its members, leveraging its integrated care delivery model. The company's robust financial position, with $509 million in cash and short-term investments, supports its strategic initiatives and growth forecasts.

As Humana continues to navigate through various market and operational challenges, its commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services remains steadfast. The company's ability to adapt to regulatory and market changes will be crucial in sustaining its growth trajectory and meeting its revised earnings guidance.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings release available on Humana's Investor Relations site and the recent SEC filings.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Humana Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.