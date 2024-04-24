Lennox International Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Earnings, Surpassing Analyst Estimates

Significant Revenue Growth and Elevated EPS Lead to Upgraded Full-Year Guidance

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $1.05 billion, aligning with estimates of $1050.44 million.
  • Net Income: Reached $124 million, surpassing the estimated $111.38 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted EPS was $3.47, exceeding the estimated $3.16.
  • Operating Income: Increased by 20% year-over-year to $167 million, with operating profit margin expanding by 264 basis points to 15.9%.
  • Segment Performance: Building Climate Solutions segment revenue grew 21% to $373 million, with segment profit up 56% to $78 million.
  • Full-Year Guidance: EPS guidance for 2024 revised to $19.00-$20.00, from the previous range of $18.50-$20.00.
  • Capital Expenditures: Amounted to $30 million, a decrease from $35 million in the prior-year quarter.
Article's Main Image

On April 24, 2024, Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing, revealing a robust performance with several financial metrics surpassing analyst expectations. The company, a prominent player in the HVACR industry, announced a quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47, both exceeding the forecasted figures of $1.05044 billion and $3.16 respectively.

1783088853691822080.png

Company Overview

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products primarily to North American markets. Post the divestiture of its European operations in late 2023, the company has sharpened its focus on the North American segment, where residential HVAC accounts for 68% of its sales, and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration make up the remaining 32%.

Performance Highlights and Strategic Initiatives

The company reported a flat year-over-year revenue at $1.05 billion but highlighted a 6% increase in core revenue, excluding the impact of the European divestiture. This growth was partly fueled by strategic acquisitions contributing 2% to the revenue increase. Operating income rose impressively by 20% to $167 million, with the operating profit margin expanding by 264 basis points to 15.9%.

CEO Alok Maskara credited the success to Lennox's transformation plan, which focuses on distribution expertise, customer experience, innovative platforms, pricing excellence, and productivity. Despite challenges such as residential destocking, the company managed to enhance its margin resilience through effective pricing strategies and operational improvements.

Segment Analysis

The Home Comfort Solutions segment experienced a slight revenue decline of 1%, attributed to destocking activities, but segment profit margin improved slightly. Conversely, the Building Climate Solutions segment saw a remarkable revenue increase of 21%, with organic growth of 15% driven by enhanced production volume and product mix.

Financial Position and Outlook

Lennox reported a net income of $124 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, up from $98 million, or $2.75 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted net income remained stable at $124 million, or $3.47 per diluted share. The company ended the quarter with $58 million in cash and cash equivalents and has managed to reduce its operating cash flow usage significantly from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Lennox has raised its EPS guidance for 2024 to a range of $19.00 to $20.00, up from the previous forecast of $18.50 to $20.00. The company also anticipates a revenue growth of approximately 7% for the full year, with a projected free cash flow of $500 million to $600 million.

Conclusion

Lennox International Inc's first-quarter results demonstrate a solid start to 2024, underpinned by strategic initiatives that bolster operational efficiency and profitability. With improved financial guidance and a clear focus on core growth areas, Lennox is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the HVACR industry and deliver value to its stakeholders.

Investors and analysts can access more detailed information and participate in the earnings discussion during the conference call hosted by Lennox, or review the archived call on the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lennox International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.