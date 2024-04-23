Q1 2024 GATX Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Shari Hellerman - GATX Corp - Senior Director, Investor Relations, ESG and External Communications



Thank you, Dennis. Good morning, and thank you for joining GATX's 2024 first quarter earnings call. I'm joined today by Rob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Ellman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements. Actual results or trends could differ materially from those statements or forecasts. For more information, please refer to the risk factors included in our earnings release and those discussed in GATX's Form 10-K for 2023 and elsewhere in our