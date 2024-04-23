Q1 2024 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. And welcome to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rachel Frank, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Rachel Frank - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining Kiniksa's call to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results and recent portfolio execution. A press release highlighting these results can be found on our website under the Investors section.



As for the agenda. Our Chief Executive Officer, Sanj K. Patel, will start with an introduction. Ross Moat, our Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on our ARCALYST commercial execution. John Paolini, our Chief Medical Officer, will provide an Abiprubart program review. And Mark Ragosa, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our first quarter 2024 financial results. And