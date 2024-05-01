What's Driving The Trade Desk Inc's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $41.45 billion, the stock is trading at $84.82. Over the past week, TTD's stock has seen a minor setback with a 1.29% loss. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the stock has gained an impressive 15.52% over the past three months. According to GF Value, The Trade Desk is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $97.42, slightly down from the past GF Value of $97.57. This valuation has remained consistent, with the company being considered modestly undervalued both currently and three months ago.

Introduction to The Trade Desk Inc

The Trade Desk Inc operates within the software industry, providing a cutting-edge self-service platform for programmatic ad purchases. The platform spans various digital formats and devices, leveraging data analytics to optimize ad performance. As a demand-side platform in the digital advertising space, The Trade Desk's revenue is generated from the ad spend of its clients. This business model has positioned the company as a key player in the digital advertising ecosystem.

1783136641171484672.png

Assessing Profitability

TTD's financial health is robust, as indicated by its high Profitability Rank of 9 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at 10.30%, outperforming 72.41% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, TTD's return on equity (ROE) is 8.56%, surpassing 62.84% of companies, while its return on assets (ROA) at 4.04% is better than 63.14% of companies. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is an impressive 14.15%, which is higher than 78.09% of companies. Notably, The Trade Desk has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.96% of companies, showcasing its consistent performance and financial stability.

1783136659005665280.png

Growth Trajectory of The Trade Desk

When it comes to growth, The Trade Desk does not disappoint, boasting a perfect Growth Rank of 10 out of 10. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is an impressive 31.60%, which is better than 86.49% of companies. Its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is also strong at 30.80%, outperforming 90.59% of companies. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 19.30%, which is superior to 81.62% of companies. Despite a 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate of -9.70%, TTD's future 3 to 5-year EPS growth rate is projected at a robust 35.65%, indicating a positive outlook for earnings growth.

1783136677154418688.png

Notable Shareholders in The Trade Desk

TTD's shareholder base includes prominent investors such as Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 40,984,017 shares, which translates to an 8.36% share percentage. Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) owns 2,703,410 shares, accounting for 0.55% of the shares, while Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,057,760 shares, representing 0.42%. These significant investments by well-respected holders underscore confidence in The Trade Desk's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, The Trade Desk holds its own in the market. Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) has a market cap of $43.37 billion, Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) is valued at $46.47 billion, and Ansys Inc (ANSS, Financial) stands at $28.66 billion. TTD's market cap of $41.45 billion positions it well within this competitive set, reflecting its strong market presence and investor confidence.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc's recent stock performance has been a mix of short-term losses and medium-term gains, with the stock currently being modestly undervalued according to GF Value. The company's strong profitability and growth metrics, combined with the backing of significant investors, position it favorably in the competitive software industry. As TTD continues to innovate and capitalize on the growing digital advertising market, it remains a noteworthy stock for value investors to consider.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.