Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in the health care sector, has disclosed its first-quarter portfolio for 2024. The fund focuses on companies engaged in health-related scientific advancements, leveraging demographic trends, innovation, and rising global incomes to identify growth opportunities. With a keen eye for value and potential market share gains, the fund's latest N-PORT filing showcases its investment acumen, particularly in IDEXX Laboratories Inc, which now represents a significant portion of its portfolio.

Summary of New Buy

Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded its portfolio with a new addition:

IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX, Financial), with 20,159 shares, now constitutes 1.14% of the portfolio, amounting to a total value of $11.6 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund has also strategically increased its stakes in several companies:

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) saw an addition of 29,112 shares, bringing the total to 204,940 shares. This represents a 16.56% increase in share count and a 0.27% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $19,182,380.

CSL Ltd (ASX:CSL, Financial) received an additional 13,833 shares, totaling 115,187 shares. This adjustment marks a 13.65% increase in share count, with a total value of A$21,443,700.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund has completely divested from two holdings in the first quarter of 2024:

Agiliti Inc (AGTI, Financial) saw the sale of all 702,673 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.6%.

Envista Holdings Corp (NVST, Financial) was liquidated of all 206,075 shares, causing a -0.49% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in eight stocks, with notable changes including:

Humana Inc (HUM, Financial) was reduced by 21,822 shares, leading to a -44.62% decrease in shares and a -1.12% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $420.81 during the quarter and has seen a -22.14% return over the past three months and -31.56% year-to-date.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) was cut by 78,270 shares, resulting in a -53.05% reduction in shares and a -0.96% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $122.12 during the quarter, with a 1.67% return over the past three months and a 0.68% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Sciences Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 40 stocks. The top holdings include 9.5% in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial), 6.95% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), 6.62% in Novo Nordisk A/S (OCSE:NOVO B, Financial), 5.47% in AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), and 5.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated in the Healthcare sector, reflecting the fund's specialized focus.

