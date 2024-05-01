ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $183.79, ResMed Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.23%, marked against a three-month change of 7.42%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that ResMed Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and slightly lower yet strong momentum, GuruFocus assigned ResMed Inc the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding ResMed Inc Business

ResMed Inc, with a market cap of $27.03 billion and sales of $4.50 billion, is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally. It primarily develops and supplies flow generators, masks, and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. The increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, combined with ageing populations and the rising prevalence of obesity, is resulting in a structurally growing market. ResMed Inc earns roughly two-thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan, and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed Inc is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor, and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, ResMed Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for ResMed Inc stands impressively at 20.71, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 9.12, ResMed Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.31, ResMed Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows ResMed Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. ResMed Inc's Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, with the latest figure standing at 27.28%. This trend reflects the company's efficiency in managing its operations and converting sales into profits. Additionally, ResMed Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, ResMed Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 12.2%, which outperforms better than 61.59% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, ResMed Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 10.4, and the rate over the past five years is 15.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering ResMed Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this opportunity may consider the company's consistent track record and strong market position as indicators of its future success. With a GF Score near the pinnacle at 98, ResMed Inc stands out as a compelling investment for those looking to add a robust healthcare stock to their portfolio.

