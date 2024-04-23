Q1 2024 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Probi Q1 report 2024. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Anita Johansen and CFO Per Lindblad. Please go ahead.
Anita Johansen - Probi AB - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Research & Development
Welcome and thank you for dialing into Probi's presentation of our quarter one results for 2024. With me, I have Per Lindblad, the CFO of Probi. My name is Anita Johansen, and I'm the CEO of Probi. So please take a few moments to familiarize yourself with these statements, and this is the agenda of our presentation today.
So this is the first quarter in what will be a transition year for Probi. We've just finalized a busy and eventful first quarter and on financials, our sales came in as expected. The 12% reduction compared to last year is mainly due to a positive one-off effect from [SEK18 million] in delayed deliveries due to a snowstorm at the end of 2022. And hence, a high comparison quarter in 2023. Net sales amounted to SEK152 million. The EBITDA margin was 15% versus 28% last year.
