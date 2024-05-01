Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $52.54 billion. The current price of $209.01 reflects a 4.27% gain over the past week and an 11.53% gain over the past three months. This growth trajectory has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, prompting a closer examination of the factors contributing to Hilton's recent success.

Understanding Hilton's Current Valuation

The GF Value of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is currently pegged at $203.86, which suggests that the stock is fairly valued at its current price. This valuation is a significant increase from the past GF Value of $147.68, indicating a positive shift in the company's intrinsic value. Previously considered modestly overvalued, Hilton's stock now aligns more closely with its GF Value, providing investors with a sense of stability and confidence in the stock's pricing.

Introduction to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a prominent player in the Travel & Leisure industry, operates a vast network of nearly 1.2 million rooms across 22 brands. These brands range from premium economy to luxury segments, with Hampton and Hilton being the largest, accounting for a significant portion of the company's total rooms. Hilton's portfolio has expanded in recent years with the introduction of new brands and partnerships, emphasizing its commitment to growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.

Profitability Insights

Hilton's Profitability Rank stands at a robust 7/10, reflecting its strong position within the industry. The company's operating margin of 22.11% is particularly impressive, surpassing 83.11% of its peers. While the Return on Equity (ROE) data is not applicable, Hilton's Return on Assets (ROA) of 7.45% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 10.28% further demonstrate its financial health and efficiency. These figures, coupled with nine years of profitability over the past decade, underscore Hilton's consistent performance and its ability to generate value for shareholders.

Growth Trajectory and Industry Standing

The company's Growth Rank is also at 7/10, indicating a strong growth profile. Hilton's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 35.60% outperforms 81.62% of its industry counterparts. Although the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a more modest 4.70%, it still fares better than 71.66% of the industry. Looking ahead, Hilton's Total Revenue Growth Rate is estimated at 8.80% for the next 3 to 5 years, with an EPS Growth Rate estimated at 15.47%, both promising figures that suggest a positive outlook for the company's expansion.

Notable Shareholders

Among Hilton's significant shareholders, Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) holds a commanding 9,181,180 shares, representing a 3.64% stake in the company. Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 949,100 shares, accounting for 0.38%, and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holds 563,565 shares, translating to a 0.22% share percentage. These influential investors' positions in Hilton reflect their confidence in the company's future prospects and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Hilton stands strong. Marriott International Inc (MAR, Financial) boasts a larger market cap of $71.18 billion, while H World Group Ltd (HTHT, Financial) and Hyatt Hotels Corp (H, Financial) have market caps of $12.25 billion and $15.51 billion, respectively. This competitive analysis highlights Hilton's significant presence in the market and its ability to maintain a leading position amidst formidable industry players.

Conclusion

In summary, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc's stock performance and valuation present a compelling narrative of growth and stability. The company's strong profitability and growth prospects, combined with the backing of notable shareholders, position it favorably in the competitive travel and leisure industry. As Hilton continues to innovate and expand its brand portfolio, investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on its trajectory in the quarters to come.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.